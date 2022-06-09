Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has called on the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite behind Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate and flagbearer to ensure his victory in the 2023 elections.

Osinbajo disclosed this in a statement he issued on Thursday.

The Vice President also congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the APC Primaries on Wednesday.

What the VP is saying

He stated, “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections.

“I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, our Flagbearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out. His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party towards building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people.”

What Tinubu is saying

Tinubu, during his speech at the congress, promised to fight terrorism to the very end if elected as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said, “I will fight terrorism and insecurity to the very end and erase terror from our land. My experience as Executive Governor of Lagos makes me unique among other aspirants. I am competent to start from day one.

“Here comes a time in a nation when the hopes of the moment. Let not the destiny of this land be stolen because we did not do what was meant for us to do at this critical moment. Remember, we formed this party not simply to wrest power from a wrong and failing PDP.

“We formed this party to give the people of this land the progressive good governance they deserve so that they may live as well and as peacefully as any people on the face of this earth. This corrective journey began with the election of President Muhammadu Buhari. At this convention, we must take the next step toward the proper and necessary direction.”