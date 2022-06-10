The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 6 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 53,201.38 points to reflect a growth of 6.00% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 24.55%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N16.52 billion.

At the close of the market on Friday, the 10th of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.68 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as FIDSON led 14 gainers and 17 losers, topped by IMG at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,484.94 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

FIDSON up +9.59% to close at N12.00

FTNCOCOA up +9.09% to close at N0.36

COURTVILLE up +8.51% to close at N0.51

JAIZBANK up +7.78% to close at N0.97

FCMB up +7.69% to close at N3.50

NGX Top ASI losers

IMG down – 16.82% to close at N9.15

MRS down – 9.76% to close at N14.80

TIP down – 9.09% to close at N0.40

LEARNAFRI down – 4.00% to close at N2.16

OANDO down – 3.23% to close at N6.00

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 103,422,759

GTCO – 17,886,106

FCMB – 17,467,508

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N393,920,106.45

ZENITH – N336,836,716.40

MTNN – N230,061,757.70

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls despite the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 14 gainers were surpassed by 17 losers.