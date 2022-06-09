Following his depth, diversity and wealth of experience in information technology and cyber security, Dr Fene Osakwe, one of Africa’s young cyber security professionals, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council.

Criteria for acceptance into the Council include a consistent track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honours internationally.

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr Osakwe has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum.

Dr Fene Osakwe will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

He will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils’ member concierge team.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Dr Osakwe is highly regarded as one of Africa’s leading cybersecurity advisors. He is renowned for his unique style of making technical security concepts relatable to Board Executives and non-technical audience. He has consulted for several financial institutions, telecoms, fintech companies, private universities and state governments in Nigeria. He holds over 10 internationally recognised professional IT certifications.

He is a prolific speaker, writer and career mentor. He runs quarterly career mentorship courses on his website (feneosakwe.com) where he uses his practical experience and principles learnt to mentor young career professionals across various disciplines. He has been invited to speak at some of the most significant cyber security conferences across Africa and the Middle East. He is currently authoring his first book on career acceleration which is available on his website.

Dr Osakwe has spoken at over 43 international events including career, executive leadership and mentoring conferences and has won several awards locally and internationally.

He was awarded an honorary Doctor of Business Administration (Leadership and Innovation) from the Swiss School of Business Geneva. He is also an Alumnus of the Lagos Business School and a former board member of ISACA, the largest international professional association focused on information technology governance and control.

He sits on the Board of some startup companies in Africa and also previously worked with Deloitte and MTN Communications PLC.

You can follow Dr Fene Osakwe on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.