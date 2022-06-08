Frontline presidential aspirant and the National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has distanced himself from a viral text message aimed at party’s delegate purportedly from him alleging that he intends to pick a fellow Muslim as his running mate if he emerges as APC’s 2023 presidential candidate.

Tinubu, who said that the message is nothing but a lie and has no basis, enjoined the distinguished delegates to ignore the message completely.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Tinubu’s media office and can be seen on his official Twitter account.

Tinubu in the statement described the text message as fake and a ploy by some undemocratic elements to confuse and hoodwink delegates sensing that he is comfortably coasting home to victory.

What Bola Tinubu is saying

The statement from Tinubu reads, “We have been informed of a text message going round APC delegates at Eagle Square, Abuja purportedly from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming that with his imminent victory at the APC Presidential Primary and emergence as the party’s presidential candidate, the APC leader has now decided on a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

“This is nothing but a lie. It has no basis whatsoever. We enjoin the distinguished delegates to ignore this completely.

“The fake text message is a ploy by some undemocratic elements to confuse and hoodwink delegates sensing that Asíwájú Tinubu is comfortably coasting home to victory.

“Truth is Asíwájú is destined for victory and no one can scuttle this through their shameful tactics.

“Asíwájú is not known to jumping guns. He will deal with all important matters pertaining to his presidential pair at the appropriate time, after his victory has been fully established by the distinguished delegates.”

What you should know

The ruling APC’s national convention to choose the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 general election is currently ongoing with the voting ending and final collation and counting of votes going on.

At least 7 aspirants have so far stepped down and backed Tinubu to pick the APC ticket at the party’s presidential primary with the results expected to be announced within the next couple of hours.