You’re most likely reading this article from a smartphone and even if you’re not, you probably still own a smartphone. The demand for smartphones is high and they perform a lot of functions. They don’t come cheap and it may be unwise to replace them too often.

However, they’re just devices and they can go bad or develop issues if they’re not properly cared for. One smartphone can be used as a clock, calendar, book, office, for calls, as a television set, as a cooking assistant, for research, or for socializing on the internet. The list is endless.

The purpose of this article is to make you aware of some gadgets that you can purchase to support your phone. These gadgets help your phone to carry out certain tasks better and reduce the workload of your phone. Some of them enhance the features of your phone so that you can use them for longer without changing them.

Before we go into listing the gadgets, it is important to note that some users prefer to change their phone after a particular period has elapsed or according to trend, while some buy a very good phone and use it for a couple of years. Regardless of which category of phone users you belong to, these gadgets would help you use your phones better.

A phone holder

Phone holders are the best gadgets for smartphone users who are looking to place their phones at a safe angle while doing some other activities such as chores, bathing, cooking etc. The phones would be close enough to be useful and held properly by the phone holder while the owner does other things.

They come in different forms depending on the particular use and they’re really affordable. A phone holder could cost from N1,500 to N5,000 depending on the type. The more expensive ones that are usually equipped with other features can cost up to N10,000.

A screen magnifier

If you use your phone to watch movies, videos on YouTube or any other kind of video, a screen magnifier is a perfect device especially if the screen of your phone is not so big. Instead of considering changing the phone or holding it close to your face and risk it falling off your hands, a screen magnifier does the work and makes the screen bigger once it’s placed on it.

A screen magnifier could cost from N1,700 to N4,000.

Phone grip or pop sockets

These are great if you find yourself in transit often, mostly in public transportation or walking on the road. If they are attached to the back of your phone, they help you hold the phone better and if there’s a bump or you stumble, the phone would not fall off your hands easily.

They cost from N500 to N4,000 largely depending on the type, they could also be customized.

Phone dashboard mat or car phone holder

These are for smartphone users that are also car owners. A phone dashboard mat is a phone holder for cars that are placed on the dashboard. It can come in very handy when the user is trying to use the map. Instead of holding the phone in one hand, the user can just place the phone on the phone dashboard holder and easily follow directions. It can also be used for other purposes. The important factor is that it holds the phone in an upright strategic position in the car.

It cost from N2,800 to N10,000.

Phone Camera lens

This is used by smartphone users who are also very interested in taking pictures. Sometimes the camera quality of the phone you’re using may not be as good as you would prefer and there may be the temptation to replace them. Phone camera lens helps the user to have crystal clear high-quality photographs. Once they are placed behind the phone camera they produce high-quality photos.

They cost from N3,000 to N11,000.

Mobile game controller

If you like to play mobile games on your smartphone, this is for you. Mobile game controllers give you console-level control over your phone so you can play wherever you are. Some of these controllers, depending on the product work with several popular cloud gaming services.

They give you the gaming feeling when you connect them with your mobile phone.

They help you to enjoy gaming more without putting too much pressure on your mobile device, thereby making it last longer.

They cost from N5,800 to N60,000, largely depending on your preference.

Mini portable projector

These are also perfect for smartphone users who like to use their smartphones to see movies or videos. The projector projects the videos onto a larger surface, commonly a projection screen.

It costs from N14,000 to N120,000 depending on the product.

Camera shutter remote control

This is also best for smartphone users who like to take pictures and also for travellers and those who create a lot of content using their phones.

A camera shutter remote control helps its user to take pictures without actually tapping the phone screen. The remote control can be connected to the phone and the phone can be placed in a strategic position, mostly on a tripod while the user presses the remote to take pictures at different angles without having to press the phone or be too close to it.

It costs from N13,000 to N40,000

Phone tripod

This is perfect for smartphone users who like to create content and make videos. A tripod holds the phone at the right angle for the user to create content. It also holds the phone steady so it doesn’t fall and risk breaking or getting damaged.

It costs from N10,000 to N25,000 depending on the length and size.