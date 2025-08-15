About a month ago, Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola made a headline-grabbing announcement: he would publish a memoir chronicling his rise from entrepreneur to a net worth exceeding $1 billion.

The book, Making It Big, has steadily built momentum in the weeks since, drawing attention not just for its content but for the way it’s being marketed.

Otedola, long recognized as one of Nigeria’s most prominent oil barons during his tenure at Forte Oil, has since pivoted seamlessly into finance and power, with stakes in Geregu Power and First Bank Holdings.

At 61, he remains one of the country’s most influential business figures. Which is why it’s striking to see him take such a hands-on, strategic approach to promoting his memoir.

Rather than relying solely on his name recognition, Otedola has employed a playbook that blends personality-driven storytelling with market-tested tactics.

From leveraging personal networks to crafting exclusivity, he has given a masterclass in what might be called billionaire marketing. Over the past four weeks, his campaign has offered a clear set of lessons, reminders that even at the top of the wealth pyramid, the fundamentals of influence, reach, and narrative still matter.

Without further ado, here are 7 lessons Femi Otedola has taught us about billionaire marketing in 2025.

Long before anyone had an idea that Femi Otedola would release a book, he had begun building a steady, personable online following through his thoughts, friendships, and business achievements in ways that made him relatable. He even responded to and reposted commentaries from associates and family members he was familiar with. So, when he says, “The lessons, setbacks, and triumphs that shaped my path are almost ready for you. In these pages, I’ve shared the key principles, the moments of doubt, the breakthroughs, and the wisdom that guided me through it all. Otedola didn’t just announce a book; he opened the doors to his life. He made the audience feel like they were part of his journey, not just customers buying a product. He explained that the book was a document of his life, how he scaled to the top, not positioned as a dry business manual, but as an intimate peek into his experiences over the years.