The Federal Government, through the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), has opened applications for a zero-interest loan designed to improve the welfare of tertiary institution staff across Nigeria.

The initiative aims to enhance staff well-being, support professional development, and promote financial independence, addressing systemic issues in the sector.

The federal government on Thursday launched the TISSF portal, with the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, likening the programme to the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and describing it as a timely, much-needed support intervention for academic and non-academic staff of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Staff can access up to N10 million, capped at 33.3% of their gross annual salary, repayable over five years with a 12-month moratorium before repayment starts.

What does TISSF cover?

The facility offers a 0% interest rate, designed to provide flexible support across multiple areas critical to staff welfare and career growth.

Medical Support – Financial help for emergencies, surgeries, and essential medication to reduce long-term health burdens.

Family Support – Assistance with rent, home renovations, and secure home ownership to improve living standards.

Transport Support – Funding for vehicle purchases, including electric vehicles, bikes, tricycles, maintenance, and CNG conversions.

SME Support – Capital for poultry, fishing, crop farming, animal husbandry, and cottage agro-processing.

Academic Advancement – Sponsorship for academic programs, certifications, and skill development to boost careers and institutional contribution.

Accommodation Support – Aid for rent, renovations, and home or land ownership.

Who’s eligible?

Confirmed full-time academic and non-academic staff of any federal university, polytechnic, or college of education.

State university, polytechnic, and college of education in each state.

Applicants with at least five (5) years remaining until retirement.

Membership of relevant staff associations such as ASUU, SSANU, NASU, etc.

Apply now: https://tissf.education.gov.ng

Applicants will complete an online form and provide:

Personal details (name, date of birth, gender, marital status, contact details)

Employment information

Facial image for verification (max 500kb)

Location access for the portal

Current salary and preferred repayment plan

Valid institution ID card

Proof of membership in a staff association

Bank statement covering the last six months

Residential info: Applicants must provide their state, LGA, residential address, and residential city.

Financial info: Applicants must supply their NIN, BVN, bank account number, monthly take-home salary (after tax), requested loan amount, and the purpose of the loan.

Employment info: Applicants will be required to specify their tertiary institution type, institution name, faculty, employment status, and staff category.

Once completed, applicants can click “Proceed to vetting” for the next stage of processing.