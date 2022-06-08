It’s the middle of the year and the best time to save money you will be needing a few months from now.

But the big question is; how do you save up when the prices of goods keep skyrocketing? Well, this is quite easy if you can seize the opportunity to buy at the right time and the right time is now.

Are you looking to get special offers and deals for home use gadgets, kitchen utensils, office appliances or groceries? Then check out these mouthwatering promos.

Konga mid-year promo

Konga mid-year shopping festival is an annual promotion that involves massive discounts off some products like computing, home and kitchen appliances, mobile, FMCG, and electronics, among others that customers buy via the platform.

The promo has since commenced on the 1st of June and is expected to run through till the 30th of June 2022.

Interestingly, the mid-year shopping festival coincides with Konga’s 10th anniversary and as a result, Konga is extending several incentives to include Treasure Hunts, Flash Sales, Anniversary Deals, Store-only deals and free delivery for Konga Prime shoppers.

Similar to this, the e-commerce platform said it is offering discounted flight packages to exotic destinations around the world for travellers while cash-back offers and attractive bonuses on transactions, data and airtime recharges, among others are at the disposal of KongaPay users.

Jumia

As part of its 10 year anniversary, Jumia said it will be rewarding loyal Jumia customers for patronizing their products across all categories and making them who they are today in Nigeria.

The promo is expected to run through from Tuesday the 14th of June, 2022 up to Sunday, the 3rd of July, 2022 and will see amazing offers ranging from coupons to treasure hunts, flash sales, wheel of fortune, etc.

Jumia also said it will be offering amazing offers such as the smartphone deal, promo sales, free give-away, free shipping, an extra 10% off-brand store items and many others

Spar Market

Spar Market currently offers promo price on some of its grocery products to allow customers enjoy significant reduction in price.

The current deals cover food items such as chicken, pot pie, Mayo beef, spring way beaf, Banana Cake, Asun, chicken stuffed burn and a host of others.