The Nigerian exchange has now extended its winning streak, adding N99 billion in capitalization today, attributable to gains majorly from MTNN and contributions from others like UACN, GLAXOSMITH and GSPECPLC. The three-day winning streak is on the back of a four-day losing streak that saw the NGX close the previous week falling from a recorded high as it declined by 2.18%. This is an indication that investors’ confidence is returning to the market.

The All-share Index (ASI) gained 0.35% from 53,086.46 basis points to close at 53,270.88 basis point. In the same vein, the Market Capitalization also gained 0.35% to close at N28.72 trillion. Year-to-Date (YtD), the NGX is still one of the top-performing markets in the world as it has gained 24.71% so far.

Market breadth closed positive as GSPECPLC led 16 gainers, and 15 losers topped by CUTIX at the end of today’s session. On a sectoral level, 2 of the 5 major indices of the Nigerian Exchange closed positive. NGX Banking and Industrial Indices gained 0.29% and 0.04%. The NGX Consumer Goods and Insurance sector closed negative by 0.26% and 0.37% respectively. While the Oil and Gas sector closed flat.

NGX Top ASI gainers

GSPECPLC up +10.00% to close at N2.75

JAIZBANK up +7.95% to close at N0.95

JAPAULGOLD up +6.67% to close at N0.32

GLAXOSMITH up +5.11% to close at N7.20

UACN up +4.55% to close at N11.50

NGX Top ASI losers

CUTIX down – 10.00% to close at N2.61

CADBURY down – 5.93% to close at N16.65

FTNCOCOA down – 5.56% to close at N0.34

WAPIC down – 4.76% to close at N0.40

HONYFLOUR down – 4.55% to close at N3.15

Top 3 by Volume

TRANSCORP – 30,433,252

UBA – 25,800,966

CHAMS – 20,524,790

Top 3 by Value

NGXGROUP – N459,962,000.90

AIRTELAFRI – N336,632,937.00

UBA – N201,338,264.85