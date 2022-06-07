In fulfilment of its corporate social investment initiative pillars in Education, Economic Empowerment and Health, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, continued to partner with stakeholders in the Nigerian health sector to further strengthen the system and give Nigerians access to quality and affordable healthcare.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, pointed out that asides from taking part in various strategic partnerships with healthcare providers in the country, the organisation had so far contributed over N10.2 billion to boost the growth of the sector.

According to Adeniyi, Stanbic IBTC Bank had contributed immensely to growing the Nigerian healthcare sector in several ways, including through the CBN Healthcare Sector Loan, which made available flexible loan facilities to stakeholders.

He added that out of the N10.2 billion, the Bank provided a N6.7 billion loan facility for the building of BAZE University Private Teaching Hospital in Abuja in 2021, and that the Bank created a N2 billion special fund for health care providers to buy equipment and improve health care delivery.

The Chief Executive noted that Stanbic IBTC Bank recently partnered with ISN Medical to offer interest-free loans of up to N1.5 billion to clinics, medical laboratories, diagnostic centres, and other healthcare providers for the procurement of medical diagnostic and healthcare products.

He stressed that through meaningful collaborations with various stakeholders in the health sector, Nigerians would continue to benefit tremendously from easy access to quality healthcare.

Speaking on the recent ISN partnership, Adeniyi said: “We are happy to be part of this partnership. We believe that there are several benefits that both parties can derive from this collaboration. The loan facilities will go a long way in enabling healthcare providers to have access to up to N1.5 billion in medical equipment finance. We believe that our goal of enabling healthcare providers easy access to finance is achievable, especially through ISN Medical, a foremost supplier of medical diagnostic products and services in the country.”

He emphasised that Stanbic IBTC Bank would continue to engage in strategic partnerships that would be of great benefit to Nigerians seeking to access affordable and quality healthcare in addition to growing the health sector of the country.

Stanbic IBTC Bank remains committed to aligning itself to the Stanbic IBTC Group’s corporate social investment pillars of education, health, and economic empowerment, hence the organisation’s determination to support the Nigerian healthcare industry.