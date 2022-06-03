The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), announced that present negotiations with the recently constituted committee chaired by Prof. Nimi Briggs has been progressive.

The Union disclosed this in a statement on Friday after its visitation panels submitted reports.

It revealed that negotiations with the committee commenced last week over its demands.

What ASUU is saying

In its statement, ASUU said it met today as its visitation panels submitted reports.

It tweeted, “The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Thursday expressed optimism about its ongoing meeting with the Prof. Nimi Briggs committee, describing the negotiation as being progressive.”

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, National President of the Union added said the union had been negotiating with the Briggs committee since last week over its demands.

#Strike: @ASUUNGR meets as visitation panels submit reports The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Thursday expressed optimism about its ongoing meeting with the Prof. Nimi Briggs committee, describing the negotiation as being progressive.https://t.co/l1Tz6slBUo#ASUU — Official_ASUU (@ASUUNGR) June 3, 2022

What you should know

The Federal Government inaugurated the seven-person committee in March, chaired by the Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Emeritus Prof. Nimi Briggs with the responsibility of renegotiating the 2009 agreement it reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said the committee was expected to review the draft proposed federal government/ASUU agreement and submit the report within three months from the date of inauguration.

ASUU’s strike commenced on February 14 and has been extended ever since.

Its demands include the funding of the revitalisation of public universities, the Earned Academic Allowances, the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Nairametrics reported last week that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) revealed that it rejected Federal Government’s request to suspend the ongoing strike conditionally, maintaining its stance on the industrial action.