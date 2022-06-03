In an apparent reaction to the outburst of frontline presidential aspirant and National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that he was not an emperor as the Office of the Governor is not his family inheritance.

The statement follows Tinubu’s comment on the role he played in ensuring that Governor Abiodun won the gubernatorial seat for Ogun state in the 2019 general election and the fear that the governor is not reciprocating the gesture.

The statement is contained in tweet posts by Governor Abiodun on his official Twitter account on Friday June 3, 2022.

Abiodun said that he is holding his position in trust for all the people of the state and promised to be fair, just and equitable.

What the Ogun State Governor is saying

The statement from Governor Abiodun reads, ‘’I am not an emperor by any chance and this is not my family inheritance.

‘’I am holding this position in trust for all the people of this state and I have vowed to be fair, just and equitable and this is the solemn agreement I made between the Almighty God and myself.’’

In case you missed it

Recall that while on a visit to Ogun state to solicit for the support of APC delegates towards his presidential ambition, Tinubu had in a rather harsh tone, explained how if not for his support, Dapo Abiodun would not have become the governor of Ogun state.

Tinubu had said, “It has been over 25 years now that I have been serving them.

This one sitting behind me, Dapo, can he say he can be the governor without me? We were together at the MKO Abiola Stadium, he was intimidated, they didn’t want to give him the party’s flag. I was the one that handed the flag to him. He knows that he cannot be the governor without the help of God and my support.’’

