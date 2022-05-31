Nigerian Exchange Limited has commended the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) for its leading role in producing world-class chartered accountants, as well as regulating, and continuously enhancing their ethical standards and technical competences in the interest of the capital market and the Nigerian economy as a whole.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola stated this during a Closing Gong Ceremony hosted in honour of Mrs. Comfort Olu EYITAYO mni, CFA, FCA, to commemorate the completion of her tenure as the 57th president of the Institute on Monday, May 30, 2022.

In commending Mrs. Eyitayo on her achievements during her tenure, Popoola highlighted the milestone advances of the Institute achieved under through her leadership centrered around the rebranding of the institute and the change of its identity to reflect the new market dynamics amongst other achievements. He said, “on behalf of the Board and Management of Nigerian Exchange Limited, I would like to commend Mrs. Eyitayo for all your achievements as the President of ICAN. The Management the Exchange is particularly pleased to host Mrs. Eyitayo who, during her tenure, made several impressive achievements including the rebranding of the Institute with the change of its identity to reflect the new market dynamics and collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI) in establishing the ICAN-BOI Innovation Plus Hub among other landmark achievements”.

“At NGX Group of Companies, we take pride in the quality of people we employ and continue to encourage continuous professional development. We are privileged to have nineteen (19) chartered accountants who work across NGX Group of Companies. We remain committed in our resolve to continuously support our employees with necessary training and career development programs to help them deliver value for the Nigerian economy through their daily activities”, Popoola added.

On her part, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo said, “I am delighted to be honoured today with the once in a life time opportunity to execute the Closing Gong Ceremony at the Exchange. It is indeed very symbolic as this event coincides with my last day in office as the 57th president of the Institute. On behalf of over 57 thousand members of our great Institute, I appreciate this landmark gesture of the Exchange. I wish you more resounding success in years to come”.