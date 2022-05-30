Popular comedian and skit maker, Chukwuemeka Ejekwu also known as Oga Sabinus has threatened to sue Friesland Foods, makers of Peak milk brand and UAC Foods, the makers of the sausage roll Gala over the unauthorised usage of his trademark.

The skit maker is demanding a respective N1 billion and N100 million from Friesland and UAC in compensation and damages for the consequent use of the catchphrase ‘something hooge’ in an advert on its social media handle and the use of his picture in an ad campaign.

Giving a period of two weeks from the receipt of the legal notice, Sabinus through his lawyer, threatened a lawsuit if the brands fail to comply.

What Sabinus’ lawyer is saying

The notice by Sabinus’ lawyer claimed that the phrase ‘something hooge’ was trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“Our client briefed us and we believe the same to be true that your Company, Friesland Foods Wamco Nigeria Plc, used a trademarked slogan ‘Something Hooge’ for the promotion of your Peak Milk product,”

“The advert which was made on the Peak Milk Nigeria verified Instagram page (peak_milk) was posted on the 24th day of May 2022 which was used to promote the Peak National Breakfast Week.

“It will interest you to know that the phrase ‘something hooge’, which was popularized by our client, has been trademarked and legally reserved as his intellectual property by the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

“The said slogan was trademarked on the 26th of November 2021 with the file number: NG/TM/O/2021/48316. 10. On this note, we make the demand for the payment of the sum of Five Hundred Million Naira (N500m) as compensation for the unauthorized use of the intellectual property belonging to our client.

“And another five hundred million Naira for damages for the trauma; emotional, physical, psychological, and mental trauma our client has suffered for the Trademark theft and infringement of his intellectual property rights.

“We also pass a stern warning for your company to cease and desist forthwith the use of slogans, expressions, images, or any other intellectual properties belonging to our client without his express consent and authorization.”

In another notice, Sabinus also accused UAC Foods Ltd of using the brand picture and other intellectual properties of Sabinus to make adverts without his consent. The statement read, “Your company UAC Food Ltd. has been using the brand picture and other intellectual properties of Sabinus to make adverts for your Gala sausage roll without the consent or authorization of our clients,” another notice read.

“You made a post on your verified Instagram handle (gala sausage roll), on the 23rd of May, 2022 with the picture of our client. The post which was a cartoon of our client was captioned ‘the way I calculate everything in my life’.

“We demand that you pay our client the sum of one hundred million Naira (N100m) for the use of the picture which is the average fee our client charges for his picture to be used for adverts and promotions.

“It will be in your best interest to heed our warning and meet our demands and if at the end of 14 working days.”

As of the time of reporting, none of the mentioned companies has responded to claims made by Oga Sabinus through his lawyers.