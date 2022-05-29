Former Vice President under Atiku Abubakar 75 years old, has emerged as the presidential aspirant for the People’s Democratic Party of Nigeria.

The former vice president who called for Unity won a hard-fought battle against the governor of Rivers State, Nesom Wike, after garnering votes from the most delegates for the second time in four years.

Atiku Abubakar was contested with Muhamadu Buhari four years ago but lost to the incumbent president in a close election.

Atiku won with about 371 votes against Wike’s 237 votes who came second. Former Kwara State Governor Bukola Saraki came third with 70 votes while Udom Garbied Emmanuel came fourth with 38 votes.

The election was largely seen as successful and democratic even though social media analysts suggest the delegates may have been swayed by financial gratifications.

A major game-changer was the stepping down of Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal who stepped down supporting Atiku Abubakar. This eventually changed the dynamics handing the momentum to the former Vice President.

Interesting to note that only Bukola Saraki and Udom Emmanuel waited to celebrate with Atiku Abubakar who garnered about 12 million votes in the 2019 election. Governor Wike and Tambuwal were not present atAtiku acceptance

This is a developing story…

Today, the battle to rebuild and unite our great country moves forward. I’m honoured to be named the @OfficialPDPNig candidate. I look forward to speaking with Nigerians across the country, taking the message of hope and unity as we build one future for one people.-AA #OneNigeria pic.twitter.com/6HdbwUOde0 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) May 28, 2022