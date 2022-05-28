The board of MTN has approved the appointment of Mazen Mroue as a non-executive director of the company effective from 1st June 2022.

This is according to a disclosure filed on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Group and signed by the Company Secretay, Uto Ukpanah.

The Board at its meeting held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 approved Mroue’s appointment as a non-executive director of the company, effective June 1, 2022.

What you should know about Mazen Mroue

Mroue has over 25 years of senior and executive management experience in telecommunication, information technology, digital and mobile financial services, gained across various markets in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Mroue is currently the group chief technology and information officer of MTN, a role he assumed on 1st of February 2022. In this role, he is responsible for technology strategy, governance and implementation.

Prior to that appointment, he was the chief operating officer of MTN Nigeria from August 2018 until 31st January 2022 and also served on the board of MTN Nigeria Foundation Limited by Guarantee.

Mroue began his professional career in 1996 as a system engineer and since joining MTN Group in 1998 he has held various senior positions within the group’s operations. He was the chief information officer and head of enterprise business of MTN Uganda and COO of MTN Irancell from July 2014 to July 2018 and concurrently served as a non-executive director of MTN Cyprus from 2015 to July 2018.

He holds a Master’s degree in engineering, intellectual Systems and Networks. He is also certified in Leadership Development and Executive Finance from Harvard Business School and INSEAD respectively.

The telecom giant notified its shareholders and the investing public of the commencement of operations via a corporate disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Uto Ukpanah and filed with the Exchange (NGX).