The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the deployment of Mr. Adetola Muyiwa John as the new Accountant General of the state and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury Office (STO).

The redeployment of Adetola follows the retirement of the outgoing Accountant General/Permanent Secretary, Dr Abiodun Muritala.

According to a post on the Lagos State Government website, the redeployment, which is contained in an official circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service, was approved by Governor Sanwo-Olu and is effective immediately from March 2, 2026.

What they are saying

The circular states that Adetola is being redeployed from the Office of the State Auditor-General, where he previously served as the Auditor-General, to his new office.

The statement reads, ‘’ The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the deployment of Mr. Adetola, Muyiwa John, as the new Accountant-General of the State and Permanent Secretary, State Treasury Office (STO).

‘’The redeployment follows the statutory retirement of the outgoing Accountant-General/Permanent Secretary, Dr. Abiodun Muritala.

‘’According to an official circular issued by the Office of the Head of Service, the Governor approved the redeployment of Mr. Adetola from the Office of the State Auditor-General, where he previously served as the State Auditor-General. The redeployment, according to the circular, takes immediate effect from Monday, March 2, 2026.’’

It stated that the Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, wished Mr. Adetola success in his new role and urged all stakeholders to accord the circular the necessary publicity and cooperation to ensure a seamless transition.

‘’This strategic redeployment underscores the State Government’s commitment to maintaining efficiency, accountability, and continuity in public financial management,’’ it added.

More to follow