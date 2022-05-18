The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 7 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 52,721.34 points to reflect a decline of 0.07% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 23.42%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N19.02 billion.

At the close of the market on Wednesday, the 18th of May 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N28.42 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as MCNICHOLS led 21 gainers and 23 losers, topped by ACADEMY at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 10,004.90 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

MCNICHOLS up +9.94% to close at N1.77

TRANSCORP up +9.84% to close at N5.36

CHAMPIONS up +7.03% to close at N3.96

CHIPLC up +6.56% to close at N0.65

MULTIVERSE up +4.76% to close at N0.22

NGX Top ASI losers

ACADEMY down – 9.93% to close at N1.36

BERGER down – 8.86% to close at N7.20

NEIMETH down – 8.57% to close at N1.60

MAYBAKER down – 8.51% to close at N4.30

WEMABANK down – 7.61% to close at N3.28

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

FBNH – 153,336,385

JAIZBANK – 116,641,894

GTCO – 65,930,061

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

FBNH – N1,897,131,354.35

GTCO – N1,577,428,696.70

MTNN – N753,880,194.40

Market sentiment trends towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 21 gainers were surpassed by 23 losers.