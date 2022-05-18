The Federal Government has amended charges proffered against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

Recall at the last adjourned date, the judge squashed 8 out of the 15 count terrorism charges proffered against Mr Kanu.

However, at the resumed trial, two of his lawyers, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and Maxwell Opara, have been listed as accomplices.

They are accused of allegedly aiding Mr Kanu to jump bail and flee the country.

Mr Kanu will again be re-arraigned on the fresh charges.

More details soon…