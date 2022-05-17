The insecurity in Anambra state appears to be getting worse as gunmen have announced immediate plans to attack 9 local government areas in the state.

This is coming barely a day after some unidentified gunmen attacked 3 locations in Anambra state namely; Ogidi, headquarters of Idemili North local government area, a Military checkpoint at the highbrow 3-3 Housing Estate in Onitsha and Eke Oko in Aguata local government area.

According to Punch, this was made known by the gunmen through written letters to the affected local government areas, where the anonymous group warned security operatives to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land’.

The local government areas listed for attack include Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

Gunmen issue warning to Anambra State Governor

The gunmen in their letter warned the Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, to stop talking and act immediately as well as asked for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group’s letter reads, “These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying should get ready for action.

“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – FINAL WARNING.’’

What you should know

Anambra state and other parts of the Southeast region have been bedevilled by high level of insecurity with reported casualties and destruction of both public and private properties, a situation that escalated with the detention and prosecution of the proscribed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that a few days ago, Nairametrics reported that the Anambra state governor, Charles Soludo, said that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, had expressed sadness over the kidnappings and killing of innocent people as well as the brutal enforcement of the sit-at-home in the South-East.

In a related development, the Anambra State police operatives, on Tuesday, neutralised hoodlums operating and enforcing the sit-at-home in the state.

The suspects were said to be operating around the Ogidi area on the second day of the sit-at-home when they confronted the security operatives.