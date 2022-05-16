Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc says it has processed over 25,000 trade transactions in the last four months.

The bank was able to achieve this by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance its service provisioning to meet its customers’ demands.

The trade transactions successfully processed by the bank between January and April 2022, include requests for Personal Travel Allowance, Business Travel Allowance, Medical bills payment, Upkeep, and School fees payment.

This feat is quite huge considering the fact that other banks have not been able to process more than 10,000 transactions within this period. It is also a testament to how technology is revolutionising financial services.

What you should know

Over the years, UBA has invested in robust technological platforms to support the seamless integration of services in a bid to satisfy the unique needs of its customers in this digital era.

It has also provided access to trade links across most of its digital channels, making it easy for customers to perform transactions from the comfort of their mobile phones.

The bank has continued to leverage its presence across Africa to create an avenue for trade between countries/individuals whilst facilitating easy payment for goods and services rendered across these borders.

It continues to support businesses with processing Form M and Form Q for the importation of goods, Export Trade – Form NXP (commercial export) and NCX (non-commercial export).