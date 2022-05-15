The Governor of Anambra State, Professor Charles Soludo, says that the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed sadness over the kidnappings and killing of innocent people as well as the brutal enforcement of the sit-at-home in the South-East.

This follows the recent killings and destruction of public properties in addition to the regular enforcement of sit-at-home by some groups claiming to be acting on behalf of IPOB in the South East region.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by Soludo on his official Twitter account on Sunday, May 15, 2022, after paying a visit to Nnamdi Kanu, in his detention facility on Friday, May 13.

Soludo stated that the visit was also part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

What the Anambra State Governor is saying

Soludo who stated that Kanu was in high spirit during the discussion, noted that the IPOB leader said that he would make a broadcast that would address the degenerating security situation in the region under the guise of agitation if given the opportunity.

The Governor in his tweet posts said, “I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on Friday 13th May, 2022, to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South-East.

“He was in very high spirit and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere.

“He expressed sadness over what he described as ‘sacrilegious killings’ of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminality, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless sit at home perpetrated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

“He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

‘’Together we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the South East. It is well indeed.’’

What you should know

Recall that the embattled IPOB leader, who was intercepted on June 27, 2021, and repatriated to Nigeria with the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Intelligence and Security Services and international partners, is currently being prosecuted over charges bordering on terrorism, treason and others.

Since his detention more than a year ago, the pro-Biafran group had declared every Monday sit-at-home, in sympathy for their leader.

The situation had paralysed socio-economic activities in the five South-Eastern states of Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo and Anambra.