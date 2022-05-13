Social media company, Twitter has relieved its GM of Consumer, Keyvon Beykpour, of his job as part of a major shake-up in the company heralding Elon Musk’s takeover.

A disappointed Beykpour who took to the social medial platform to announce the termination of his appointment, said he got the shocking message while still on paternity leave.

According to him, the CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal asked him to leave “after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.” Beykpour, says he never imagined leaving Twitter in such a manner and time.

What Beykpour is saying

Announcing the development via his verified Twitter handle @kayvz, Beykpour said: “Interrupting my paternity leave to share some final @twitter-related news: I’m leaving the company after over 7 years.

“The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision. Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction. While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years and my own contribution to this journey.

“Twitter’s DAU (daily active users) has grown by over 87% since Q2 2018 and our team has shipped bold and exciting new evolutions to the product (like Spaces, Communities, Topics, Creator tools, Safety controls) at a much much faster pace than any time over the last decade.”

“I’m proud that we changed the perception around Twitter’s pace of innovation, and proud that we shifted the culture internally to make bigger bets, move faster, and eliminate sacred cows.

“To the hard-working (current and former) Tweeps out there who made all this happen: Thank you for pouring your heart and soul into this place. I hope and expect that Twitter’s best days are still ahead of it. Twitter is one of the most important, unique, and impactful products in the world. With the right nurturing and stewardship, that impact will only grow,” Beykpour added.

What you should know

Beykpour became Twitter’s Head of Consumer Product in July 2018. He then moved up to GM, Consumer in December 2021 — an elevated role that saw him leading all teams across Product, Engineering, Design, Research, and Customer Service & Operations teams that worked on Twitter’s consumer apps.

His exit is linked to Elon Musk’s decision to acquire Twitter and take it in a direction that’s focused more on “free speech.” Musk has other specific plans for Twitter products like verifying users who pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions, charging for embedded tweets, and other changes designed to grow Twitter revenue and users.