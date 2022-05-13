The United Arab Emirates’ President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has died at the age of 73.

According to a report by the Emirates’ news agency, WAM, his death occurred on Friday, May 13th 2022.

Following the death of the president, forty-day national mourning begins today and will see work suspended across ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities.

What they are saying

WAM stated “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns to the UAE people, Arab and Islamic nations and the world the death of President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday, 13th May, 2022, wishing Allah Almighty grant him eternal peace and the UAE people patience and solace.

“The UAE will observe a forty-day national mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, the ministry announced, adding that work will be suspended at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days.”

What you should know about Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Khalifa was appointed as the second president of the UAE in 2004, after he succeeded his father and founder of the nation, Sheikh Zayed al Nahyan, as the eldest son.

The President’s modernization policies are said to have transformed his country into a regional powerhouse.

Sheik Zayad headed one of the largest investment funds in the world, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, helping to manage assets worth billions of dollars.

The Burj Khalifa, one of the tallest buildings in the world took on his name after the UAE government bailed Dubai out of its debt

In 2014, the president suffered a stroke and underwent surgery, ever since he has played a ceremonial role while his brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince has acted as the de-facto leader.