Notore Chemical Industries Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Yusufu Pam to the company’s board as a Non-Executive Director.

This was disclosed through a notice filed with the Exchange and signed by the company’s secretary, Mrs. Otivbo Saleh.

According to the disclosure, Mr. Emmanuel Etuh’s appointment to the Board of Directors is to take effect from April 29th, 2022.

About Mr. Jonathan Yusufu Pam

Mr. Jonathan Yusufu Pam is a legal practitioner and the Managing Partner in the law firm of J.Y. Pam & Co. He is a corporate lawyer with extensive experience in commercial law and practice.

He acts as Legal Adviser/External Solicitor to numerous Corporations, Financial Institutions and Governments on matters regarding Corporate Law, Company Incorporation, Tax Matters, Contracts, Criminal and Civil Litigation. From 2002-2004, he was Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Plateau State as well as Special Adviser on Youth and Sports to the Government of Plateau State.

As Attorney General, he acquired considerable expertise in criminal law practice and also engaged in extensive work in Asset Recovery and Anti-Corruption/Money Laundering Matters. Mr. Pam also served as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Keystone Bank Limited between 2011-2015.

Mr. Pam studied Law (LLB) at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and has been a member of the Nigerian Bar Association since 1986. He also obtained an LLM from the University of London in 1995 as a Chevening Scholar of the British Council.

Mr. Pam has attended several courses at the Harvard Business School in Boston, USA (including “Risk Management for Corporate Leaders” and “Leading Change for Organisational Renewal”) and the Columbia Business School, New York (“High Impact Leadership”).