Notore Chemical Industries Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Femi Agbaje as the Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Completion of the Company’s ongoing Private Placement Transaction.

This was contained in the company’s notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public seen by Nairametrics.

According to the statement signed by Mrs. Otivbo Saleh, Group Chief Legal Officer/Company Secretary of the company Mr Agbaje replaced General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, who retired from the Board of the Company effective on 28th January 2021.

The statement reads:

“Notore Chemical Industries Plc hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Femi Agbaje as the Chairman of the Board of Directors until the Completion of the Company’s ongoing Private Placement Transaction.

Mr. Agbaje replaced General Dr. Yakubu Gowon, GCFR, who retired from the Board of the Company effective from 28th January 2021. The appointment takes effect immediately”.

Profile of Mr. Femi Agbaje:

Mr. Agbaje is currently a Non-Executive Director of the Company and until September 2018 was the Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Agbaje began his career in 1979 at Peat Marwick Cassleton Elliot & Co, Lagos, and later at Deloitte Haskins & Sells UK. He obtained his ACCA in 1984 and ACA in 1986.

He continued his accountancy career at Arthur Young Oshindero & Moret between 1984 and 1986, after which he went into Banking; starting at Nigerian-American Merchant Bank in 1986 and leaving the industry in 2006 as Managing Director of Midas Bank.

Mr. Agbaje obtained a Bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from the University of Ife, Osun State, in 1979.

He was made an Associate of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in 1984 and is currently a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

He was also made a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, UK in 1990. He currently sits on the Board of FSDH Merchant Bank Limited.