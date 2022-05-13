Who is Yaşam Ayavefe?

As a businessman and a philanthropist, Yaşam Ayavefe has achieved success through the execution of various projects. Competent in using six languages, he spent most of his life in central Asia.

Ayavefe, who has a modest personality, is known for the public welfare projects he has implemented. The projects have provided support to the education of young people in many fields and defrayed various school expenses. He proudly contributed to raising skillful young minds, who would ultimately benefit his state and nation.

Having a double degree, Yaşam Ayavefe has a diploma in International Relations and Software Engineering. His passion for learning combined with the education opportunities has enabled him to specialize extensively within the field.

Ayavefe who also completed his studies in the Department of Food Engineering, gained in-depth knowledge within the field.

As a known Entrepreneur and Project Founder, Yasam Ayavefe has provided services as a Telecom Program Manager, within the field of telecommunications. He also has extensive experience in Cyber security.

The importance he has shown to software technology has led him to advance in this field.

Yaşam Ayavefe is behind hundreds of successful projects ranging from architecture to tourism. He promoted his country within the international arena and rendered important services within his nation. Ayavefe has become a source of pride as he has contributed into bringing his state and nation to improved levels due to the implementation of his successful projects. He has proven great levels of achievement in areas such as computers and software.

It is known that Yaşam Ayavefe is also the owner of The Queen Luxury Hotel project located in New Girne today. The construction and architectural projects of the hotel has created a large number of employment opportunities. It is therefore evident that many more projects at home and abroad have a high success potential, in addition to providing opportunities for the local society.

Blockchain Technology

Technology is changing and developing day by day. It is very important to bring the entrepreneurial spirit to the fore by keeping up with the current developments. Having this spirit, Ayavefe is among the few investors in Turkey in the field of Blockchain, which is seen as the technology of the future.

Education carries immense importance for Ayavefe. He has provided training opportunities for many young people to educate them about virtual money, which is seen as the future of the financial sector.

Solar Energy Investment at Milaya Capital Limited

Ayavefe invests most of its life designing projects while considering environmental awareness.

Yaşam Ayavefe encourages people to use sustainable energy sources. Mentioning the importance of cooperation between countries, the famous businessman Ayavefe proposes measures, including those related to global warming. Ayevefe will be initiating a new project with Milaya Capital Limited in this regard.

Milaya Capital Limited

Milaya Capital has built its reputation fully committed to any deal that delivers efficiency in all aspects of today’s business needs.

It is a dynamic London-based venture capital firm with a portfolio of exciting brands in the retail and property sectors. The business has recently spread to Greece.

As an investment company, it seeks new opportunities to invest in people with a high potential and support initiatives that inspire them.

One of its most important goals is to improve lives within society, in addition to its service users’. Utilising all the new opportunities within the world of business, they have made it their mission to carry the world to a better future.

Yaşam Ayavefe is taking new steps through Milaya Capital with a vision and mission to establish solar energy farms in the UK in the near future.

Ayavefe argues that fossil and similar energy sources are not renewable and the damage they cause to nature is quite dangerous. However, sustainable energy sources are renewable and harmless.

A green world is very important for future generations. Increasing population growth and insufficient resources cannot meet the required energy needs.

The use of fossil-derived energy sources covering a period of one hundred years has caused mankind to become dependent on energy over time.

Let’s think about it, its use both harms nature and wears out over time. So, what should we do in the face of this situation?

Ayavefe set out with the idea that we all have a responsibility to make the world a better place. He shapes his decisions within this frame of mind and hosts important achievements. He has taken part in many struggles to support the protection of natural life due to his love for nature from a young age. Ayavefe is currently on the agenda with a global solar energy project.

Ayavefe, who has studied extensively in the field of renewable energy, adds a new country to the project. After Poland, Portugal and Spain, he also started feasibility studies in England. It is highly likely that solar energy farms will soon be established in England.

Click on the below links to view Dr. Yasam Ayavefe’s projects:

https://greenclimate.io/

https://yasamayavefe.com/

https://milayacapital.com/