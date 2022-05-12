Former President Goodluck Jonathan was reportedly advised by some African leaders and bigwigs in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for president in 2023.

This was disclosed by a source close to the former President, according to NAN. The source said that Jonathan has joined the APC formally, having registered at his Otuoke Ward in Bayelsa.

According to the source, some influential African leaders had called Jonathan earlier on Monday to advise him “to contest the election in the interest of Nigeria.”

What the source is saying about Jonathan

The source told NAN, “Several bigwigs of the party have been calling Jonathan to pledge their loyalty and support to the former president.

“At least three top African leaders called the former president on the matter. They all urged him to run. One of them specifically told him that it didn’t make sense travelling all over Africa settling disputes only to shy away from leadership responsibility in his home country.

“Another reminded him of the implication of failing to put the experiences he garnered as a former Nigerian president and as a continental statesman to good use.”

The source cited some of the African leaders as telling Jonathan that Nigeria was passing through challenging times and “needed a unifier like Jonathan at this time.”

According to the source, the former president has secured the support of the required number of APC delegates from across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

What you should know

Jonathan, on May 9, had cleared the air that he has not made up his mind to contest the 2023 elections after moves by some groups to draft him into the race.

Nairametrics had reported that Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s spokesman said that the former president was not aware of this bid and did not authorise it.

Eze added that buying a presidential aspiration form in the name of Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing his position as an ex-President was considered an insult.