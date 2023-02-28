Following the 2023 presidential election on Saturday, open market business activities in the three major cities across Nigeria were affected to various degrees on Monday.

While there was a general lull in open market activities in Lagos on Monday, especially in the southeastern indigenous trade market, there was relative normalcy in markets across the Federal Capital Territory and Port Harcourt.

In Lagos, the popular Alaba Market was closed. Also, the Trade Fair Complex, which houses nine distinct markets, was closed. The popular Ladipo spare parts market in the Mushin District was shut down. On Lagos Island, Nairametrics’ correspondent also reported a lull in business activities.

Security concerns: Speaking with Nairametrics, a trader at Ladipo Market, Evaristus Okafor said the market management had decided to shut down trading activities in the market on Monday due to security concerns. He said there was the general consciousness that Ladipo Market could be a flashpoint because Nigeria is in an election period.

At the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo Local Government in Lagos State, a statement signed by the Balogun Business Association/International Center for Commerce (BBA/ICC), on 26th February 2023 read, “Due to the uncertainty surrounding the presidential election held on Saturday, 25th February and anxiety in waiting for the results and resultant effects, BBA/ICC Market will remain CLOSED tomorrow, MONDAY, 27th February. ‘NO MARKET ON MONDAY’. BBA management regrets any inconveniences this might cause anyone.”

Alaba International Market in Ojo Local Government Area was also closed on Monday. A member of the Electronics section of the market, who pled anonymity, said the management of the market decided to shut down trading activities due to security concerns. He said tensions were high due to the elections fever; so the management decided not to put any life at risk.

“Once the election emotions subside, we will reopen for business. For now, tensions are high, and we need to thread with caution,” the anonymous said.

At Computer Village in Ikeja, Lagos, there was a lull in trading also. Nairametrics’ correspondent spoke with one trader who was standing by. He said business was slow on Monday as a fallout of the presidential election on Saturday, citing fear of criminal elements.

Other parts of Nigeria: The situation was different in the Federal Capital Territory, where business activities across the Abuja metropolis were normal. Mahmood, who sells perfumes in Wuse Market, said trading was normal on Monday. The same sentiment was expressed by Musa Mohammed, a trader in Utako Market. He said Abuja was calm on Monday, and business was going on as normal.

In Port Harcourt, reports reveal that business was normal on Monday. Precious Dressman, a housewife, told Nairametrics that she had visited two markets earlier on Monday and business was normal. Dressman said the atmosphere looked like there was no election held in the city on Saturday.

It may be recalled that there were pockets of electoral violence tinged with ethnic colouration on February 25, and extended into February 26.