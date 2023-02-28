A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has blasted the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their refusal to accept the ongoing collated results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from Saturday’s presidential election.

Fayose said that the PDP has no moral right to cry foul or pretend to have a sense of patriotism that they don’t have.

This was made known on Monday night by Fayose through a series of tweet posts on his official Twitter account, where he commended the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and criticised the PDP for failing to take steps to address the crisis in the party which led to the setup of the G5 group.

PDP has no moral right to complain

Fayose n his tweet posts said, “ I commend the courage and resilience of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate HE. Peter Obi, for his uncommon and unprecedented outing and the outcome of this election. It is not unexpected going by the support he enjoys with Nigerians,” the post reads.

“However, I cannot but berate the PDP which has no moral right to cry foul.

Those handling the party obviously knew this was going to be the outcome and possibly the end of their arrogance and sense of entitlement, especially bearing in mind they were the 2015 traitors.

“In life, they say what goes round comes round. Beyond this, does the PDP [want] to win an election with the fractured party that it is now? Kwankanso, Obi, etc were driven out of the party and they claimed they can win without the G5 Governors.’’

Asks Atiku to accept defeat and retire peacefully to Dubai

The former governor added, “‘ Almighty’ Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman, even lost his Ward and Local Government to another party after cashing out like a man struck and stuck with poverty. As it is now, PDP turning around to cry foul has no place with Nigerians. Not at all.

“Most importantly, the election is a process and those not satisfied can vent their anger in court. It is therefore time to allow Nigeria and Nigerians to move on. If you think Nigerians love or still want PDP as an alternative, by now the message should be instructive.

“The present managers of the PDP need to be told that the sympathy of Nigerians is not for the party. They should stop hiding under Peter Obi’s LP to pretend to have a sense of patriotism that they don’t have.

“Therefore, no sense of comradeship with Obi will work. After all, they knew his potential, yet, he was not deemed fit for the party’s ticket and he was eased out. Today, he has retired all of them.

“Our candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar (aka ‘Atiku is coming’) should accept defeat in maturity and retire peacefully to Dubai. At this juncture, may I say good night and goodbye to all you represent.”

For the record

The Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council and party agent at the national collation centre for the presidential election, Dino Lelaye, had protested the collation of the results sighting the inability of INEC to upload the results from the polling units to the Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Melaye, who led some other party agents to stage a walkout from the national collation centre, insisted that they will defend their rights and alleged that there were discrepancies in the results being announced in Abuja and what was recorded at polling units across the country.