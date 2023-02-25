Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission revealed that voting for the 2023 Presidential elections on Saturday, 25th February would commence in the morning by 8:30 and ends by 2:30 pm in the afternoon.

INEC disclosed this in a statement on Friday evening, on its preparedness for the 2023 polls.

They also revealed that the election has been suspended in Enugu East Senatorial District, following the death of the Labour Party’s Candidate.

Voting time: Chairman, Prof M. Yakubu urged that all voters must be in the queue before 2 pm, INEC said:

“Voting begins at 8.30 am and ends at 2.30 pm. All voters in the queue before 2 pm can vote, IGP Usman Baba pledges adequate security

“INEC suspends election in Enugu East Senatorial District, made up of 6 LGAs and 1630 PUs, following the death of Labour Party’s Candidate. The Election will now hold on 11th March 2023.”

Prof Mahood Yakubu also added that BVAS is mandatory, No PVC no voting and that there is a ban on the use of mobile phones in voting cubicles still in place, citing that INEC is committed to credible polls.

Nairametrics also reported that INEC said that it is collaborating with major network services providers like MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9Mobile, to address any hitch that may arise during the elections.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said INEC has also taken sufficient steps to fortify and protect its systems and processes against malicious attacks, adding that the commission has vast experience in election results transmission via the iREV while the BVAS requires an online process only at the point of polling unit uploading.