Billionaires actively participated during Nigeria’s presidential and national assembly elections on Saturday, casting ballots for their preferred candidates. Billionaires like Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu exercised their voting rights alongside 87 million other voters.

Their presence at polling locations demonstrates their dedication to Nigerian democracy and the significance of the election results. Many Nigerians expressed curiosity, excitement, and admiration for the images of Nigerian billionaires voting.

Images of Nigerian billionaires arriving at polling stations and voting have gone viral on social media, capturing the interest of millions of Nigerians. Let’s look back at how they participated in the electoral process.

Aliko Dangote: Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, was spotted voting in Lagos State. After casting his vote, he addressed journalists, expressing confidence that the results would represent the wishes of the majority. He said:

“Voting is our right, and we must use it to shape the future of our country. The turnout is very, very impressive, I’ve been voting since 1999 when we returned to democracy and this time around I’ve seen much more than the usual time.”

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote votes in Victoria Island and commends the election process#NigeriaDecides #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/PniYYXUspJ — Channels Television (@channelstv) February 25, 2023

Tony Elumelu: Tony Elumelu, a billionaire businessman and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation and United Bank for Africa, also cast his vote in Lagos. On the eve of the election, he posted on his social media account saying this:

“Four years ago yesterday, I cast my vote and exercised my civic duty at the polling unit. I hope to do the same again tomorrow. Please go out and vote. No one decides your future but you.”

Comments on Social media:

Nigerians reacted to these billionaires’ participation during the process. One comment that stood out was from Twitter user, Adebayo Moses Sunday, who said:

“Tony Elumelu is a model. Heroes don’t end it on their knees; they end it on their feet. Prayers are good, but for national development, the people out there contributing to the nation’s economy and voting for their chosen candidate are the real heroes. Voting is a citizen’s answered prayer for a new dawn in political power.”