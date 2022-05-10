Former president, Goodluck Jonathan has revealed that he is not aware of any presidential bid and did not authorise any purchase of forms.

President Jonathan disclosed this in a statement on Monday night, through his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze.

This comes after it was reported that Northern interest groups had purchased the All Progressives Congress’ presidential N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms for Jonathan.

What the former president is saying

Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s spokesman said that the former president is not aware of this bid and did not authorise it.

Eze stated, “It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the APC in the name of former President Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“We wish to categorically state that Dr Jonathan was not aware of this bid and did not authorise it.

“We want to state that if the former president wanted to contest an election, he would make his intentions clear to the public and will not enter through the back door.

“While we appreciate the overwhelming request by a cross-section of Nigerians for Dr. Jonathan to make himself available for the 2023 presidential election, we wish to state that he has not, in anyway, committed himself to this request.

He added that buying a presidential aspiration form in the name of Dr. Jonathan without his consent, knowing his position as an ex-President is considered an insult.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard it,” he added.

MACBAN denies purchasing presidential form for Jonathan

Also, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in a statement by its National Secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma revealed that it did not purchase Presidential election primary forms for ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Fulani socio-cultural organisation, said, ”The Attention of the National Headquarters of MACBAN had been drawn to a trending story in which we are being quoted as having bought a Presidential nomination form for former President Goodluck Jonathan for the 2023 elections.

”We wish to make it clear that MACBAN did not and will not buy any form for any Candidate contesting elections.

”As an association, we have far higher needs for money to assist our members being uprooted and killed in some part of the country.

”MACBAN does not see any gain in this kind of profligate enterprise that adds no value to the millions of our members who are wallowing in poverty as a result of banditry and cattle rustling.”

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported earlier that a coalition of northern groups had expended N100 million in purchasing the All Progressives Congress’ presidential nomination and expression of interest forms for former president, Goodluck Jonathan.