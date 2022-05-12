Pennee’s slogan to help small businesses tip the scale and provide the financial support they need to grow has birthed the need for a small business accelerator program.

To help even more businesses tip the scales in their favour, Pennee is launching the Pennee small business accelerator.

The Pennee small business accelerator is a 12-week program designed to support the 100 coolest businesses in Nigeria with financial and intellectual tools to grow into the big businesses they’re designed to be.

We’re looking for businesses with an innovative edge, grit, and a desire to be different from the norm.

If you’re building the next big thing in business (think Reels fruit, House of Tara, Natural girls wigs, etc.) we want to speak to you.

We’re looking for owners who are creative in their business approach and have been in existence for at least 6 months.

Selected businesses in the accelerator will enjoy:

Access to credit financing of up to N15 million

Tutorials.

Mentorship

Perks from other companies

Opportunities to pitch for more financing

Continuous business community support.

And other perks privy to selected businesses.

Over the counter of 12 weeks, Pennee will take business owners by hand and equip them with the knowledge and finance they need to scale.

Applications are currently open and will close on the 16th of May 2022.

Interested businesses can apply HERE.