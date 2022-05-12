Adzuayi Ewuga, the daughter of the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Solomon Ewuga, and 10 oil workers have lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

The crash reportedly occurred in a forest about two kilometres north of Nsem in Cameroon.

According to local media reports in Cameroon, the aircraft was flying from Yaounde Nsimalen Airport to Belabo, in the east of the country when air traffic services lost radio contact.

How it happened

Sources explained that as of 14.00L, contact with the aircraft was lost and estimated arrival at Domta had been 14.34L, adding that the aircraft did not land at the airport beyond the endurance time.

The report stated, “The aircraft was later found crashed in a forest about two kilometres north of Nsem (Cameron) and the aircraft destroyed with no survivors. The aircraft was said to be carrying oil workers.”

The Cameron Ministry of Transport reportedly confirmed the aircraft had crashed with 11-passengers on board.

The deceased is the second daughter of Senator Solomon Ewuga, a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State.

What you should know about previous crashes

This is not the first time Caverton Group’s helicopter will crash. In February 2019, Nairametrics had reported that the firm’s helicopter, which had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on board, crash-landed in Kabba, Kogi State.

Caverton Offshore Support Group (parent company of Caverton Helicopters) had released an official statement. In the statement signed by its Managing Director Captain Josiah Choms, the company attributed the accident to adverse weather conditions.

Caverton Aviation Cameroon is a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group based in Lagos, Nigeria, which also controls Caverton Helicopters.