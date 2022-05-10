The Lagos State Government has announced that it would embark on a weeklong demolition of distressed buildings in Ebute Metta and other parts of the state.

The proposed exercise by the state government is to prevent the various cases of building collapse in the state as well as safeguard lives and property.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Spokesman of the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr Mukaila Sanusi, where he said that the commissioner in charge of the ministry, Dr Idris Salako, gave the hint in his office in Alausa while giving updates on government’s plans toward averting building collapse.

According to NAN, Sanusi quoted the commissioner as assuring that only identified defective buildings in the state would be taken down.

Exercise to focus on marked distress building

Salako said the exercise would focus on structures already marked as distressed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), particularly in Ebute-Metta East where an occupied building collapsed a week ago with many others vividly showing distress signs.

The commissioner was quoted as saying that the most ideal and sensible thing to do was to promptly demolish those earlier identified critically distressed structures to avert disaster during the rainy season.

He said that this would be done simultaneously with the assessment of structures in the area and other parts of the state continued.

He said, “The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to ensuring the security of lives and property.

“This underlies our resolve to act promptly in addressing the spate of building collapse by removing uninhabitable structures before they cause more havoc, especially during the rainy season when such buildings are more prone to collapse.’’

What you should know

Lagos State has been bedevilled with numerous cases of building collapse across the state with reported high casualty figures.

The incessant cases of building collapse which is not uncommon in the state has been attributed to poor regulatory oversight and sharp practices by developers.

The most notable of the building collapse cases is that of a 21-storey building under construction and situated on Gerard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, killing about 46 persons with 15 persons rescued alive. One of the deceased, Osibona was the owner and promoter of the collapsed building.

The most recent is the collapse of a 3-storey building at 32 Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos about a week ago.