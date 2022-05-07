The Nigerian equities market maintained its bullish performance during the week as the All-Share index gained 2.61% in the week ended 6th of May 2022. This is following the 2.43% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI appreciated by 2.61% from 48,459.65 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 50,935.03 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N27.46 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to +2.61% and a year-to-date gain of 19.24%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.60 billion shares valued at N19.60 billion were traded during the week across 21,494 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is lower than the 8.21 billion units of shares valued at N46.15 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 28,622 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 1.06 billion shares valued at N7.73 billion traded in 8,670 deals; thereby contributing 66.15% and 39.42% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 148.17 million shares worth N250.57 million in 852 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 145.47 million shares worth N5.23 billion in 4,557 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume – Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, FCMB Group Plc and Transcorp Plc – accounted for 547.58 million shares worth N2.33 billion in 957 deals, contributing 34.26% and 11.89% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Insurance Index, NGX-AFR Bank Value Index, NGX MERI Value Index, NGX Oil/Gas Index, NGX Growth Index and NGX Sovereign Bond Index, respectively. While NGX AseM index closed flat.

TOP GAINERS

CHAMPION up +32.54% to close at N3.34

INTBREW up +32.35% to close at N6.75

CADBURY up +32.20% to close at N13.55

FIDSON up +23.07% to close at N10.03

NB up +22.59% to close at N70.00

TOP LOSERS

OANDO down – 11.75% to close at N5.56

TRANSEXPR down –9.88% to close at N0.73

MANSARD down –9.84% to close at N2.20

LIVINGTRUST down –9.68% to close at N1.12

TRANSCORP down –9.09% to close at N4.50

Summary

Forty-nine (49) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than fifty-six (56) equities in the previous week. Thirty-two (32) equities depreciated in price, higher than Twenty-six (26) equities in the previous week, while seventy-five (75) equities remained unchanged higher than seventy-four (74) equities recorded in the previous week.