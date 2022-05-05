TikTok says it is launching TikTok Pulse, an advertising solution that ensures brands’ ads display at the top of all videos on TikTok as part of its technique to drive growth.

While the solution represents the company’s first ad product that involves a revenue share with creators, Tiktok in its blog post reported that creators and publishers with at least 100,000 followers on TikTok will be eligible for the revenue share program during the initial stage of the TikTok Pulse program as revenue from ad would be split equally between creators and TikTok.

It stated that the development would be rolled out starting from the US in June 2022 but would extend across countries in the months that follow, adding that only advertisers TikTok invited to join the program will have access to TikTok Pulse but more people will be added as it develops.

What TikTok is saying

The company said the development will allow brands to target their ads to particular areas of TikTok as it would ensure brands can place their ads alongside videos across 12 categories of content, across areas like beauty, fashion, pets, gaming, TV & movies, auto and more.

TikTok said, “Creators and publishers are at the center of entertainment on TikTok. With TikTok Pulse, we will begin exploring our first advertising revenue share program with creators, public figures and media publishers. Creators and publishers with at least 100k followers will be eligible in the initial stage of this program.

“We’re focused on developing monetization solutions in available markets so that creators feel valued and rewarded on TikTok. From the very beginning, we’ve committed to working with our community to bring new features that enrich the TikTok experience, and we look forward to continuing that journey with TikTok Pulse.

“Our proprietary inventory filter ensures that TikTok Pulse ads are running adjacent to verified content with our highest level of brand suitability applied on the platform.”

“Additional post-campaign measurement tools such as third-party brand suitability and viewability verification provide advertisers the opportunity and transparency to analyze and understand the impact of their campaigns.”

What you should know

Launched in 2016 by Chinese startup company, ByteDance, the social media app has since grown across many countries.

Nairametrics reported that TikTok has surpassed Google to become the most visited website in the world according to Cloudflare’s 2021 Year in Review internet traffic statistics.

TikTok skyrocketed in popularity during the pandemic, reaching 1 billion monthly active users in September. Many individuals resorted to TikTok for fun and relaxation while they spent more time at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.