Bytedance’s short video platform, TikTok, said it removed 1.7 million videos posted by Nigerian users in the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to the platform, Nigeria was among the top 50 countries where videos violating its policies emanated from in Q4. In total, 176.5 million videos were removed globally for the period under review.

In its Community Guidelines Enforcement report, the company said the top 50 markets which violated its policies accounted for approximately 90% of all content removals for the quarter.

The removed videos were said to have violated one or more TikTok’s policies bordering on integrity and authenticity, privacy and security, mental and behavioural health, safety, and civility, among others.

Accounts removal

In the period under review, TikTok said it removed a total of 169 million accounts discovered to be spam or fake.

“From October 7 through to the end of 2023, we removed more than 169 million fake accounts globally, and we have removed about 1.2 million bot comments on content tagged with hashtags related to the Israel-Hamas war.”

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to detect external threats and safeguard the platform from fake accounts and engagement. These threats persistently probe and attack our systems, leading to occasional fluctuations in the reported metrics within these areas.

“Despite this, we are steadfast in our commitment to promptly identify and remove any accounts, content, or activities that seek to artificially boost popularity on our platform. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we saw an increase in some of our fake engagement metrics,” it added.

The company said it also removed a total of 1.03 billion likes from videos. Other actions taken by the social media platform included the removal of 720 million fake followers and 4.9 billion fake follow requests. According to TikTok, the removed likes, followers, and follow requests were discovered to have come through ‘automated or inauthentic mechanisms’.

1.5 million ads removed

During the fourth quarter of 2023, TikTok said there was an increase in the volume of ads removed for violating its advertising policies and a decrease in the volume of ads removed due to account-level actions. The report shows that a total of 1.5 million ads were removed in Q4 2023 for violating its ads policies, an increase from 1.3 million recorded in Q3.

“We are continually reviewing and strengthening our systems to identify new patterns and quickly and accurately remove ads that violate our policies. By upholding strict policies, leveraging advanced detection mechanisms, and continuously improving our systems, we strive to foster an advertising experience that is trustworthy, enjoyable, and aligned with the values of our vibrant TikTok community,” the company added.

Despite the removals, TikTok remains one of the most-used social media platforms in the world even as its user-generated revenue continues to soar. According to a recent report from data.ai, TikTok has generated $3.8 billion in consumer spending from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2023 to bring its total revenue to $10 billion.

