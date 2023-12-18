Bytedance’s short video platform, TikTok, said it removed 1.4 million videos posted by Nigerian users in the third quarter of this year.

According to the platform, Nigeria was among the top 50 countries where videos violating its policies emanated from in Q3. In total, 136.5 million videos were removed globally for the period under review.

In its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report just released, the company said the top 50 markets recorded to have violated its policies account for approximately 90% of all content removals for the quarter.

The removed content was said to have violated one or more ore of TikTok’s policies, which center around Integrity and Authenticity, Privacy and Security, Mental and Behavioural Health, Safety, and Civility, among others.

Accounts removal

In the period under review, TikTok said it removed a total of 73.6 million accounts discovered to be spam or fake.

“As always, we remain vigilant in our efforts to detect external threats and safeguard the platform from fake accounts and engagement. These threats persistently probe and attack our systems, leading to occasional fluctuations in the reported metrics within these areas.

“Despite this, we remain steadfast in our commitment to promptly identify and remove any accounts, content, or activities that seek to artificially boost popularity on our platform. As we navigate an ever-evolving threat landscape, TikTok remains dedicated to preserving the integrity of our community and strengthening our cyber response to adversarial actors,” TikTok said.

The company said it also removed a total of 348.7 million likes from videos. It also removed 211.3 million fake followers and 7.2 billion fake follow requests.

According to TikTok, the removed likes, followers, and follow requests were discovered to have come through ‘automated or inauthentic mechanisms’.

1.3 million ads removed

During the third quarter of 2023, TikTok said there was an increase in the volume of ads removed for violating its advertising policies and a decrease in the volume of ads removed due to account-level actions. The report shows that a total of 1.3 million ads were removed in Q3 2023 for violating its ads policies, an increase from 962,574 recorded in Q2.

“We are continually reviewing and strengthening our systems to identify new patterns and quickly and accurately remove ads that violate our policies. By upholding strict policies, leveraging advanced detection mechanisms, and continuously improving our systems, we strive to foster an advertising experience that is trustworthy, enjoyable, and aligned with the values of our vibrant TikTok community,” the company added.

Despite the removals, TikTok remains one of the most-used social media platforms in the world even as its user-generated revenue continues to soar.

According to a recent report from data.ai, TikTok has generated $3.8 billion in consumer spending from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2023 to bring its total revenue to $10 billion.

Data.ai noted that TikTok became the first mobile app to generate more than $1 billion in worldwide consumer spending during a single quarter in Q1 2023. The social video app came into 2023 with more than $6.2 billion of consumer spending and has managed to add $3.8 billion to that total over the year.