Four months after the maiden edition of its free investment clinic tagged ‘Bears & Bulls Series,’ Parthian Securities held another insightful session on the 28th of April, 2022, with the theme: “Equities, Bonds & Bills: Q1 review and H1 expectations.” The session reviewed market performance in the fixed income and equities market for first quarter of 2022 in line with projections made by the research team during the maiden edition and also discussed the outlook for the first half of 2022.

At the Maiden Investment Clinic in January, Parthian Securities’ analysts had predicted that in 2022 – despite being a pre-election year – the Nigeria equity market would remain positive due to the increased participation of domestic players. In addition to this, the team presented a list of stocks to watch in 2022. Among these were: Telecom (MTNN, Airtel); Oil & Gas (Seplat, TotalEnegies); Commodities (Okomu, Presco); Building and Construction (Dangote, Lafarge); Banking (Access, GTCO, Sterling); and Healthcare (Fidson, M&B).

Speaking during the virtual session, Parthian Securities’ Head of Investment Research, Oluwaseun Dosunmu commented on the predictions made by the team at the beginning of the year. “The first session we had at the start of this year was quite insightful. We made some predictions for 2022 which have already played out well in Q1. The market moved in shocking directions just as we had predicted, and 90% of the stocks we recommended are currently among the top-performing stocks in the market. Notable among these stocks are Guinness, Seplat, Presco, Airtel Africa, and United Capital. Guinness increased significantly to 168% – its share price moved up from ₦39 at the start of the year to its current ₦88.45. Also, Seplat Petroleum Development Company rose by 68% – its share price increased from ₦650 at the start of the year to its current price of N1,000, etc,” he stated.

On the equity market review for the first quarter of 2022, the presentation showed a positive market performance in Q1 despite prevailing uncertainties. According to Oluwaseun Dosunmu who was also a speaker at the April 2022 Bears & Bulls Series, “Every pre-election year, investors become wary and cautious of investing in the market. However, things have been moving in the opposite direction this year and the market performance has been impressive. Among the key drivers of this movement are: – Year start rally due to BUA listing on the NGX; investors’ reaction to companies’ full-year earnings and dividend declarations; predominance of domestic players over foreign players in the market and low yields in the fixed income market which forced investors to consider more profitable securities in the equity market.”

Stocks to watch by sector for the first half (H1-2022) include Oil & Gas – Seplat; Telecom -MTNN, Airtel; Commodities – Okumu, Presco; Building & Construction – Dangote, Lafarge.

In keeping with its commitment to make investment opportunities accessible for every Nigerian, Parthian Securities organizes a monthly Investment Clinic tagged the ‘Bears & Bulls Series’ to empower people with the vital knowledge and resources to help them ace their investment goals and make valuable gains.

Parthian Securities Limited (formerly PSL Capital Limited) is a Trading License Holder of the Nigerian Exchange and a member of the Parthian Group. Parthian Securities was incorporated in 2016 to provide individuals, financial and non-financial corporates access to securities on the NGX, NASD OTC, and FMDQ Securities Exchanges, with the main aim of ensuring that their various investment needs are adequately met. Parthian Securities Limited also offers investment advisory services, research on securities and companies, and other value-added services.