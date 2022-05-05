The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced a core finance professional, Mr Oluwole Adeosun as its new President and Chairman of the Governing Council.

This was disclosed by the Institute via a statement issued on Thursday.

According to CIS, Adeosun, the Institute’s former 1st Vice succeeded the erstwhile President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe whose tenure just ended.

What CIS is saying about the appointment

It stated, “With his election, at the Institute’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, Adeosun, the Institute’s former 1st Vice succeeded the erstwhile President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe whose tenure was characterized by many laudable achievements.

“By his election, Adeosun shall be formally decorated with the paraphernalia of office in a high profile event called investiture at a later date. Under the new change of baton, the Institute’s 2nd Vice President, Mr Oluropo Dada has emerged as the 1st Vice President.

“Adeosun, a Fellow of the Institute and multinational professional, brings on board over two decades of robust experience in the financial market.”

What you should know about Adeosun

A product of the prestigious Loyola College, Ibadan, he holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin in 1986 and capped it with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) and specialises in Finance and Banking from the University of Lagos in 1993.

Adeosun trained at Coopers and Lybrand (Chartered Accountants) now PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in May 1991. He later qualified as a Chartered Stockbroker and Banker.

He has been a long-standing member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers since April 2013 and has served as the Institute’s First Vice President from in 2020-2022 and Second Vice President from 2018 to 2020. He also served as a member of the Finance and General-Purpose Committee of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and its Investment Subcommittee.

Among the major highlights of the meeting was the re-election of Mrs Fiona Ehimie and Mr Adeyemi Aina to the Institute’s Governing Council and the election of Mr Ayodeji Ebo and Mrs Elile Olutimayin to the Board.

He is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Securities Limited and a distinguished Fellow of many major professional Institutes in Nigeria’s financial services sector, including, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) amongst others.