Parthian Securities Limited is set to host the investing public to a virtual Investment Clinic themed, “Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): What they are and how to access them in Nigeria” on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 2:30 pm WAT. The session will offer investors free insights and analysis on the Nigerian Equity Market with a focus on ETFs as Strategists at Parthian Securities Limited sit with one of the major players in the ETFs space in Nigeria, Vetiva Fund Managers Limited to give in-depth answers to these questions and more.

The investment clinic put together by Parthian securities is conceptualised to help investors make more informed decisions on the most viable cost-effective, low-risk, diversified, and income-generating investment instruments particularly at a time where the world is witnessing a handful of economic uncertainties leaving Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as one of the viable investment options for investors.

However, this aspect of the capital markets is still less understood by the public, with potential investors asking questions like… ‘What are ETFs, how can an investor benefit from this instrument and how can they be accessed?’

This virtual investment clinic is the second edition of Parthian Securities’ Bears & Bulls Series, and an initiative that empowers people looking to invest in the equities market with the vital knowledge and resources to help them ace their investment goals and make valuable gains.

Speaking on the upcoming investment clinic, Ahmed Olaitan Banu, Chief Strategist, Parthian Securities’ and host of the event, said: “I will recommend that investors­—particularly young players who are new to the capital market and are looking to grow wealth through ETFs­—take advantage of this insightful and invaluable session. On our part as an organisation, we will continue to keep to our commitment to link every Nigerian to their preferred investment as we offer this valuable advisory to the public for free.” Click here to register and attend this free investment clinic.

Parthian Securities Limited (formerly PSL Capital Limited) is a Trading License Holder of the Nigerian Exchange and a member of the Parthian Group. Parthian Securities provides individuals, financial and non-financial corporates access to securities on the NGX, NASD OTC, and FMDQ Securities Exchanges, with the main aim of ensuring that their various investment needs are adequately met. Parthian Securities Limited also offers investment advisory services, research on securities and companies, and other value-added services.

About the speakers

Ahmed Olaitan Banu is Chief Strategist at Parthian Securities Limited. Ahmed has over 14 years of experience in the financial services sector, covering functions in Electronic Banking, Custodial Services, Institutional Trusteeship, and Investment Management & Advisory. He is a Charter holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), and a Certified International Fixed Income and Derivatives (IFID) Dealer, with a master’s degree in Investment Management from the prestigious ICMA Centre from the University of Reading, UK.

Oyelade Eigbe is the Director of Asset Management at Vetiva Fund Managers Limited. She possesses over 15 years of experience covering Asset Management, Equities Research, Financial Advisory, and Planning helping corporates and individuals navigate the investment terrain in Nigeria. Oyelade has been actively involved in the development of the Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) industry in Nigeria having facilitated ETF training sessions in the Nigerian Capital Market as well as led several teams in the launching and registration of ETFs. She led the listings of the suites of Vetiva’s ETFs on the floors of the Nigerian Exchange (“NGX”) and worked on the listings of other ETFs in the market.