The Federal Government has disclosed that the second Niger bridge will be commissioned in October and that the Lagos-Ibadan highway will also be commissioned in June 2022.

This was disclosed by Nigeria’s Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mr Mu’azu Sambo assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York on Thursday.

The 11.9km Second Niger Bridge and 120km Lagos-Ibadan highway are part of President Buhari’s administration’s pledges on infrastructure.

What the Minister is saying

The FG had earlier said the second Niger bridge was at 91% is 91% completion.

Speaking on the matter, Sambo said, “The 2nd Niger bridge that has alluded every administration will be commissioned in October by President Muhammadu Buhari and Lagos-Ibadan highway, that has deferred previous administrations will be commissioned in June,.’

He added that within 18 days between Nov.25 and Dec. 13, 2021, the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari handed over 941km of roads connecting 10 states in five geo-political zones.

“They represent critical infrastructure necessary to develop a country and its people for them to be able to get on with their lives in an easy and convenient way.

“President Buhari clearly understands the necessity to invest in infrastructure, not just to support a growing population but as an economic driver.

“It is therefore not surprising that, through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, we are managing over 1,019 contracts involving 958 bridges and road projects.

He also revealed that FG is constructing houses in 34 states of the Federation, citing about 6,000 housing units nationwide so far.

The Minister said infrastructure is the bedrock of development as it covers all the sectors of life.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics reported in March that The Federal Government revealed that the Second Niger Bridge linking Anambra and Delta states, which was earlier scheduled for completion in February 2022, is now 91% completed.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said that 1,486 people have been directly employed by the N206 billion Second Niger Bridge project, with another 8,110 indirect jobs equally created.