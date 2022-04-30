The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 164 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 49,638.94 points, to reflect a growth of 1.64% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 16.21%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N431.92 billion.

As at the close of the market on Friday 29th of April 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N26.76 trillion.

The market breadth closed positive as NEM led 36 gainers, and 12 losers topped by NPFMCRFBNK at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 6,922.50 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

NEM up +10.00% to close at N4.40

ACADEMY up +9.70% to close at N1.47

CADBURY up +9.63% to close at N10.25

CHAMPION up +9.57% to close at N2.52

JBERGER up +9.35% to close at N30.40

NGX Top ASI losers

NPFMCFBNK down – 10.00% to close at N1.98

TRANSEXP down – 8.99% to close at N0.81

ETERNA down – 7.38% to close at N6.02

CORNERST down – 4.84% to close at N0.59

DANGSUGAR down – 4.42% to close at N16.20

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

TRANSCORP – 36,078,830

AIICO – 27,134,478

FCMB – 22,093,674

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N711,484,519.00

NB – N425,118,661.00

GTCO – N357,447,131.35

Market sentiments trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 36 gainers surpassed 12 losers.