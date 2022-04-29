The Lagos State Government on Friday demolished shops and other structures constructed under the burnt Apongbon Bridge, in Lagos Island.

This is coming barely 5 days after the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, issued a 3-day ultimatum to those traders to vacate the area or risk demolition of their space with their goods.

According to NAN, the Lagos State Taskforce had moved to the site as early as 9am on Friday, with their bulldozers, and commenced the demolition of those shops.

The report says that security officials were assembled at the foot of the burnt bridge in their patrol vehicles, monitoring the demolition of the shops and other structures, with other shop owners and traders in the shops across the road from the bridge not allowed to open for business.

Also, the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) personnel were on ground to clear the rubble from the demolished structures into their waiting vans.

What you should know

Recall that earlier on March 23, the Apongbon Bridge was razed by fire on March 23 due to the activities of the traders, leading the state government to temporarily shut Eko Bridge and issue an eviction notice to traders with shops under the burnt bridge.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) gave owners and occupants of makeshift and other shops under the Apongbon bridge 48 hours to vacate the location or risk sanctions, after a fire incident which badly affected the bridge.

LASEMA had explained that the notice had become necessary to restore normalcy to the environment as well as prevent a similar incident from occurring in future.

Also, Governor Sanwo-Olu had in March warned traders occupying Apongbon underbridge that they must leave after the seven-day ultimatum issued to them expires, during a visit to the area to inspect the damage caused by the fire on Eko Bridge, Ebute Ero and the environs on March 23, 2022.