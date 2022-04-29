The crypto token is flooded with an enormous amount of options. The market is also witnessing new additions every day as the old tokens continue to upgrade themselves. Despite the crypto environment being overwhelming, several tokens stand out with their futuristic features. Such tokens are predicted to bring about groundbreaking changes in the field of digital assets and change the course of crypto investment altogether.

Some of such tokens and their potential are discussed below.

Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a layer-3 switching protocol that is driven toward bridging the technological gap between investors and innovators. The developers are well-intended to revolutionise engagement with the crypto world as we know it. The token holders will have access to different digital assets since they will be in a position to exchange their LOG tokens to acquire NFTs. Hence, LOG is developing an ecosystem where the investors, fintech innovators and artists are brought together conveniently.

This plan by LOG developers will enhance the accessibility to the crypto platform and it just might hike the engagement of new investors with DeFi currencies.

LOG is working on a multi-chain cross-chain solution that will allow investors to create funds on a variety of decentralised blockchain networks, such as Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and others. LOG is currently in its presale phase, which means that now is an excellent time to safeguard your LOG investments.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) is a utimeme that shot to fame within a few months of its release. The token was launched earlier this year and has made news given its association with the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The NFT holders of BAYC now have their cryptocurrency which is APE. The token gained popularity initially as a meme, but has also proven its functionality and has now evolved as a utimeme that interests and assures the investors at the same time.

All the holders of ApeCoin will be members of the ApeCoin DAO. APE is facilitating a community-driven crypto ecosystem for imaginative investors. In a volatile crypto market, ApeCoin gained more than one billion dollars in its first two days of trade. The APE token is popular because of its association with the NFTs. ApeCoin (APE) was officially airdropped alongside the classic NFT collections BAYC and MAYC.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Ava Labs established Avalanche (AVAX) in 2020 to host decentralised apps, often known as dApps. With a market capitalisation of $21 billion, Avalanche is now the tenth most valuable crypto asset. It presently has a vibrant decentralised community backed by a $230 million fund ecosystem. Given its recent release, the token has been rather immune to market volatility.

AVAX is currently acknowledged as the fastest smart contract platform which proves that its functionality can enhance the quality of the crypto industry entirely.

Another new token that is worth checking out is Explora Chain (EXPL). The EXPL token aims to harness the power of crypto-native games and offer a fresh change in the online gaming industry. With its official release schedules soon, this cryptocurrency’s presale offers an ideal opportunity for investors to get in early and avoid the price increase associated with initial coin offerings.

