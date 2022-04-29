Banking could be more fun when there are mouthwatering deals offered by banks to keep customers happy and foster customers’ relationships.

These days, banks are adopting different strategies such as; engaging customers on social media, playing branded games as well as offering deals to generate interaction with their customers.

Nairametrics highlights ongoing deals and promos offered by banks in Nigeria and they are as follows:

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank Plc savings Season 5 ‘Get Alert in Millions (GAIM) is currently ongoing and will run through July 2022. The promo will see customers cart away a total of N125 million in cash prizes.

According to the bank, the initiative is to reward loyal customers and contribute to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s goal of financial inclusion.

How to win

Open an account

Save a minimum of N2,000 only and

Activate a virtual or physical debit card to get a ticket in the promo.

UBA

The UBA domiciliary Easter promo allows customers to get an extra N5,000 this season when they open a domiciliary account with just their BVN with no extra documentation required.

The offer is available to the first 10 customers to open an account daily till 30th April 2022 as Lucky winners will get rewarded into the customers’ UBA Naira account as winners will be credited within 48 hours of account opening.

Customers can qualify by opening a Savings Domiciliary Account with at least $50, £50 or €50.

Access Bank

Access Bank XtraWins is an exciting deal that allows customers stand to qualify to win N1 million grant for business.

To qualify, customers are expected to make a minimum of 2 transactions daily within a month using the AccessMore app or *901# to stand a chance to win.