An Abuja division of the Federal High Court has dismissed a bail application filed by ASP Bawa James, one of Abba Kyari’s co-defendants in the alleged drug trafficking case against them.

Mr James was arraigned alongside Mr Kyari and three suspended police officers which include; ACP Sunday Ubia, Inspector Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had proven its argument beyond doubt why the court should not admit Mr James to bail.

What the judge ruled happened in court

Joseph Sunday, counsel to NDLEA, argued that Mr James was a flight risk and if granted bail, might jump bail.

He contended that Mr James might undermine the criminal justice process if admitted to bail.

The defence counsel contended that his client had a good record as a staff of the Nigerian police and had conducted himself well in the course of the trial.

He submitted that the court had the discretionary power to rule in favour of the applicant since the offence was a bailable one,

Ruling on the application, the judge said Mr James had failed to present strong evidence to challenge NDLEA’s submissions.

He held that NDLEA had proven its argument why the court should not admit Mr James to bail.

The judge refused to grant the application for bail, and adjourned the matter until May 26.

What you should know

On March 7, The NDLEA had arraigned Mr Kyari and the other defendants before the federal high court, Abuja.

On February 21, Mr Kyari, in an ex-parte motion, had sought the court to grant him bail in liberal terms.

Nairametrics had reported that Justice Nwite also denied Mr Kyari bail after NDLEA placed sufficient evidence before the court to refuse Kyari’s bail application.

Nairametrics also reported that two of Kyari’s co-defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.