The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has asked political parties in Nigeria to screen aspirants for drugs before elections

The call was made by the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) at the 2022 First Quarter Best Performing Commands Awards ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The NDLEA boss revealed that he had sent a letter to the chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) regarding the drug test for aspirants. He also said letters will also be sent to the PDP and other parties.

What NDLEA boss is saying

Mr Marwa said the NDLEA has and will continue to advocate for drug tests to be part of screening for aspirants.

The NDLEA boss said, “For politicians, we have long advocated and I take the opportunity again to repeat the advocacy that when they run for public office it demands a lot of responsibility from the person and we need to be certain if he’s a person that is already a drug addict/user who will spend all the money he’s given for public service to consume cocaine and his head will not be in a stable condition to handle the affairs he has been entrusted with.”

Marwa said the agency will continue to advocate that drug tests be conducted for politicians, adding that the Kano State government has already started conducting such tests.

“For this reason, we have advocated and will continue to advocate that drug tests be conducted for politicians; some state governments like Kano state are already doing this.

“Not just politicians, but government appointees, and I’ve just sent a letter this morning to the National Chairman of APC, who will be the first of the national working committee I wish to pay an advocacy visit on this issue.”

“I recommended that drug tests be incorporated in the screening process for all those interested in running for public office; we’ll do the same to the PDP and other important parties,” he said.